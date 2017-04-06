Azerbaijani MoD: Armenians violated ceasefire 112 times throughout the day

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 112 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan, Berdavan, Dovekh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Bala Jafarli, Farahli, Kamarli and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli and Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.