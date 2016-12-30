Azerbaijani MoD: Armenians spread misinformation to escalate situation

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ To justify its losses during a failed attempt for sabotage attack on December 29, the Armenian side once again spread untrue and designed for domestic audience information about another alleged provocations at the state border and losses from the Azerbaijani side.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The Ministry states that if Armenia has any "conclusive evidence", they may present them: "We officially declare that the military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not suffer any losses, continue to serve and fully control the operational situation".