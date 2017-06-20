 Top
    Azerbaijani MoD: Armenia is engaged in “heroic activity” on paper

    'Enemy tries to calm people by forcibly presenting numerous wounded under different guises'

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian social networks have posted false and disinformation. We declare that a serviceman named Natig Gurbanov doesn't serve at the position as claimed by the Armenian side".

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The enemy’s use of such misinformation as part of its propaganda seems to be a last resort. The enemy who makes unsuccessful attempts wants to pretend as “hero” on paper or in the virtual space”, said the ministry.

    The ministry also said that the Armenian armed forces lost six of its servicemen on 16-17 June.

    “Now the enemy is reporting its numerous wounded soldiers on separate days giving different explanations so as to keep the public calm,” the statement said.

