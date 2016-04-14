Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian side aggravate frontline situation again, our serviceman killed

'Response to the enemy will be crushing'

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Despite of the reached agreement on suspension of combat operations the units of Armenian Armed Forces continue to aggravate the situation.

Report was told in Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On April 14, extended serviceman of Azerbaijan Armed Forces junior sergeant Ahmadov Rustam Oruj was killed while stopping the enemy's next provocation along the line of confrontation.

The Ministry of Defense expresses its sincere condolences to family members and relatives of the martyr.

Armenian military-political leadership is fully responsible for this bloody provocation along the line of confrontation and our response to the enemy will be shattering.