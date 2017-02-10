 Top
    Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian vehicle with military personnel inside destroyed - VIDEO

    Ministry: Opposite side again hides information on losses

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 9 in the evening, military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed the military vehicle with military personnel inside belonging to the enemy with an accurate fire strike in the Agder-Tartar direction of the front..

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The enemy continues to hide the information about their losses. 

