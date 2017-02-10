Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian vehicle with military personnel inside destroyed - VIDEO

https://report.az/storage/news/aff6ef9f1676e18c10b7fb840ba1c783/7c0cab21-2de5-4f23-a032-340e5de3ff2e_292.jpg
Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 9 in the evening, military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed the military vehicle with military personnel inside belonging to the enemy with an accurate fire strike in the Agder-Tartar direction of the front..
Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The enemy continues to hide the information about their losses.
News DepartmentNews Author