Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 65 times throughout the day

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 65 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD)..

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village in Ijevan region, Barekamavan, Voskevan, Dovekh villages in Noyemberyan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd region, in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region, Gaymaglı, Ashaghi Askipara, Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, Aghdam, Alibayli, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region and nameless hills of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.