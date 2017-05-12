Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 135 times a day

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 135 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers, 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (13 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Aygedzor, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Farahli, Kamarli, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Kokhanabi, Alibeyli villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Garavalilar village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Namirli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.