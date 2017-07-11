Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 133 times a day

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 133 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghi Eskipara and Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region, in Garaveliler village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.