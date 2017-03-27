Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 111 times

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 111 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Voskevan, Shavarshavan, Berdavan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Farahli, Kamarli and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Garaveliler village and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Shikhlar, Marzili, Javahirli, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.