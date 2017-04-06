MoD: Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani settlement

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces silenced the enemy with immediate response measures, no losses reported
Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian armed forces once again try to escalate the situation at the front.
Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
On April 6 in the afternoon, the Armenian Armed Forces, using 60 mm mortars, subjected to fire the Gapanly village of the Terter region. As a result of the shelling, the farmstead of the civilian population was damaged.
Azerbaijan Armed Forces units have taken appropriate counter measures. Civilian population did not suffer any losses.
