MoD: Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani settlement

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces silenced the enemy with immediate response measures, no losses reported

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian armed forces once again try to escalate the situation at the front.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

On April 6 in the afternoon, the Armenian Armed Forces, using 60 mm mortars, subjected to fire the Gapanly village of the Terter region. As a result of the shelling, the farmstead of the civilian population was damaged.

Azerbaijan Armed Forces units have taken appropriate counter measures. Civilian population did not suffer any losses.