    Azerbaijani MoD: Armenia carries out provocation at state border

    Enemy fired Garalar village of Tovuz region using large caliber machine-guns

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 2, at 12:30, the Armenian armed forces located on nameless hills in the Berd region, have subjected to shelling the Garalar village of Tovuz region using a large-caliber weapons.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The units of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces deployed in this direction took urgent measures in order to prevent the expansion of the scale of the conflict.

