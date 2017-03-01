Azerbaijani MoD: Armenia again slanders and blackmails international organizations

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence has issued a statement on news spread by the Armenian media allegedly the Azerbaijani side didn't take the OSCE mission to the front positions during the monitoring.

Report informs citing the ministry press service, the international mission has confirmed that the monitoring ended without incident, which conducted on the line of confrontation of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the direction of Chamanli village of Aghdam district on March 1 in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

However, the Armenian side spread information on conducting the monitoring in accordance with the schedule established and non-violation of the cease-fire, it stated that allegedly the Azerbaijani side didn't take the OSCE mission to the contact line.

We state once again that in accordance with the mechanism of monitoring, international observers firstly establish communication and then visual contact and determine time, point as well as other details themselves, also, participating field assistants confirm end of the monitoring.

The Armenian side is aimed to blackmail, slander, undermine the confidence of international organizations by constantly spreading similar slanderous information.