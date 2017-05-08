Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence updates information on latest situation on frontline

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 109 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Voskevan, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Alibeyli villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Bash Garvand, Sarijali, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.