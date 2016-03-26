 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani military serviceman martyred

    Elshad Abbaszade posthumously was awarded with the medal of the 3rd degree for distinction in military service

    Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 25, a serviceman of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, sergeant Elshad Raguf Abbaszade was killed in the battle with invaders on the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov awarded the Azerbaijani serviceman posthumously with the medal of the 3rd degree for distinction in military service. 

    The ministry extended condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi