Azerbaijani military servant killed

https://report.az/storage/news/12678139db8fa57b1e707d3e15bcbda8/914a5d5f-8cff-4585-a385-ea35b0834bd2_292.jpg
Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 12, as a result of next ceasefire violation by Armenian armed forces on the contact line of troops, Azerbaijani military servant, Junior Sergeant Zeynalov Elmir Sarkhan has been killed.
Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
Ministry of Defense deliver condolences to his relatives and wish them patience.
