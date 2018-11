Azerbaijan's Military Prosecutor: 'Referendum' in Nagorno-Karabakh completely illegal

Khanlar Valiyev: No one can deny that the Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan

22 February, 2017 14:47

https://report.az/storage/news/bcd43673d54f89494acfc7b6d441362b/92a2e5d9-cd3b-4369-a3e5-c43781f9e5c3_292.jpg Baku. 22 February.REPORT.AZ/ "Referendum" in Nagorno-Karabakh is completely illegal. Report informs, Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said. He said that international organizations, including the United Nations have recognized that Nagorno Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan: "No one can deny that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan. It is impossible. No state, including Armenia has not recognized any formation in Nagorno-Karabakh. They cannot recognize it. Holding of "election" or "referendum" in Nagorno-Karabakh contrary to the legislation of Azerbaijan is illegal".