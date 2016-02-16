Azerbaijani MIA issued official statement on shooting of a student by Armenians

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has issued an official statement on shooting of an Azerbaijani citizen by Armenians.

Report informs, statement declares, on February 15 at about 15.00 p.m. local time, 15-years-old Joshgun Mammadov, resident of Chiragli village of Aghdam region, got injured from leg, as Armenians opened fire during cleaning works in sowing area.

Joshgun Mammadov has been hospitalized.