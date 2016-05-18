Azerbaijani MFA: 'Yerevan's statements after Vienna meeting are of provocative nature again'

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Yerevan's statements after Vienna meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, are of provocative nature again'.

Report informs, spokesman of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev said while commenting on the speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in the session of Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Sofia.

The MFA official said that statements by Yerevan after Vienna meeting, which has been held with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on March 16, are of provocative nature and serve to distort real essence of the conflict: 'Today the entire international community, including the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs stress unacceptability of the current status quo, which is very dangerous as well as challenges are made for its change. Unfortunately, instead of demonstrating a constructive approach in resolving the conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister again tries to create conditions to maintain the status quo anyway. If he implements it with the instructions of the country's president, it is a very dangerous situation and can lead to dramatization of the situation. The OSCE Minsk group co-chairs should take serious measures'.

H.Hajiyev stressed that speech by Edward Nalbandian, who represents corrupt military dictatorship regime, about 'Democratic Security' or 'Democratic Peace' conception is only ironic and ridiculous: 'Armenian regime, which carries out mass murder of its citizens with firearms, has no spiritual, political and legal right to speak about human rights and democracy. Starting from April 2, military gamble committed by Armenian troops on the contact line proved once again that Armenian regime is a source of serious danger to the whole region'.