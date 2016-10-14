Azerbaijani MFA: Statement by Aide to Russian President on Karabakh conflict cause for our regret

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Statement by Russian Presidential Assistant Yuriy Ushakov on Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict cause for our surprise and regret."

Report informs, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said while commenting on the statement of Russian Presidential Aide Yuriy Ushakov.

According to him, these remarks of Mr. Yury Ushakov contradict the spirit of Vienna and Sankt-Petersburg meetings of the Presidents and the statements of the OSCE Minsk-Group co-chairs at the level of Presidents on unacceptability and unsustainability of the status-quo: "In the meantime, this statement does not correspond to conducted detailed discussions on the resolution of the conflict during the intensive visits of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the region. We have repeatedly stated that according to the spirit of Vienna and Sankt-Petersburg meetings of the Presidents Azerbaijan supports substantive talks towards the resolution of the conflict on a step by step basis. The substantive talks should ensure changing of current status-quo, which is unacceptable, and unsustainable and the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

H.Hajiyev noted that continuation by Armenia the occupation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories is unacceptable: "Azerbaijan will ensure its territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders."