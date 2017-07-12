Azerbaijani MFA: Reiterate visit of OSCE MG co-chairs to region planned in autumn

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev has made a statement on the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers held in Brussels on July 11.

According to Report, he said that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs had proposed to hold a meeting of the Foreign Ministers within the framework of the UN General Assembly, and Azerbaijan had agreed.: "The proposal by the co-chairs on meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents will be reported by the Foreign Ministers to the heads of states. The reiterate visit of the co-chairs to the region is planned in autumn 2017.

On the basis of the meeting, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov once again stated that the Armenian Armed Forces must be withdrawn from Azerbaijan's occupied territories in accordance with the co-chairs' plans to decrease tension and ensure stability in the region. The creation of any mechanisms was not a topic of discussions."