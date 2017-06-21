Azerbaijani MFA removes name of independent Japanese blogger from travel black list

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ A citizen of Japan, independent blogger Natsumi Daizen addressed an official letter to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Japan asking for removal of her name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

N. Daizen reaffirmed her full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations and stated that she will only visit those territories with the prior notification and consent of the Government of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, N.Daizen mentioned that her visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and expressed her apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The appeal by N.Daizen was considered and the removal of her name from the list was decided.