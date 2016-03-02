Azerbaijani MFA releases a report on "Illegal economic and other activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan"

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Unlawful use of natural resources are carried out in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as Armenia is a transportation hub for the export of products to the international markets, produced in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the head of the press service of the Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said at the presentation of the Azerbaijani MFA's report entitled "Illegal economic and other activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan".

According to him, the report is based on open sources in the Armenian media. H.Hajiyev noted that the report consists of 7 sections: "In drawing of the report had been benefited from 500 sources. I would like also thank the Azerbaijani media for timely response to this information in Armenian media."

H.Hajiyev also said that Azerbaijan calls on the international community to take steps to put an end to Armenia's purposeful policy of colonization in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and to stop illegal activity on these lands.

He noted that the main areas in which the Armenians carried out the illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, are the places of the production of molybdenum, construction of infrastructure, the cultivation of favorable land for agricultural land with the subsequent sale of the foreign markets: "In addition, representatives of the Armenian Diaspora and other Armenian persons Diaspora under the guise of humanitarian activities are operating in the occupied territories, thus avoiding taxation."

The head of the press service noted that the report will be presented to international organizations, the responsible persons through foreign diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan. Presentations of the report also will be held.