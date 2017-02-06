Azerbaijani MFA: Only way to avoid incidents in Karabakh is withdrawal of Armenian occupying forces

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Spokesman for Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev commented on biased articled by former Russian co- chair of OSCE Minsk group Valdimir Kazimorov in Nezavisimaya Gazeta, where he distorts the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, commenting on the article “Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in false mirror of Vladimir Kazimirov” published in the Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Hikmat Hajiyev told that ignorance of four UN Security Council resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by Armenia mostly reflects incapacity of international mediators to persuade Armenia to respect international legal norms and principles of peaceful coexistence.

"Occupation of Azerbaijani lands continues, while no actual measures are taken against aggressor for international condemnation and forcing for peace. But the reason is not “unconstructive position” of Azerbaijan, who has been exposed to aggression, but the aggressor undermining international decisions, including imperative resolutions of UN Security Council”, Hajiyev said.

The spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also said that V. Kazimirov’s attempts in every way to shield the aggressor, resorting to documentary balancing act, only exacerbate the situation, creating the illusion of a support position of Armenia, which consists in prolonging the status quo by ranting on measures to monitor the line of confrontation.

"It is clear that the only effective and reliable way to avoid any kind whatsoever incidents is to ensure the withdrawal of the occupying Armenian forces from the Azerbaijani territory. Only in this case it will be possible to move towards a final political settlement of the conflict within the framework of the ongoing negotiation process", Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Article by H. Hajiyev also asks V. Kazimirov why until 1996 the co-chair was unable to achieve a settlement of the conflict, "if you think you are competent."

"In addition, it would be useful to you, a retired, high-ranking diplomat, to take the UN Charter and have a look into the 51st article on the right of states to self-defense and repelling aggression. Resumption in the memory of this fundamental document -base of the entire system of international relations should contribute to the elimination of distortions that force you to agree to the fact that the victim is guilty, but the aggressor almost a "dove of peace", concluded H. Hajiyev.