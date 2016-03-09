Azerbaijani MFA: Nalbandyan has no information even on topics of talks

Baku. 9 March.REPORT.AZ/ 'Armenian Foreign Minister has again non-seriously distorted the nature and content of resolution process of the conflict. It seems that Edward Nalbandyan has no information even on topics of the talks'.

Report informs, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said commenting on the interview of Armenian Foreign Minister E.Nalbandyan to 'Kommersant' newspaper.

According to him, Armenian Foreign Minister, who claims official Yerevan being loyal to resolution process of the conflict mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, never shows courage or bases on the renewed Madrid principles.

H.Hajiyev noted that instead of empty commonplace expressions and second level technical issues, Armenian Foreign Minister should clarify the issue on withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories in accordance with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and renewed Madrid principles.

The spokesman said that in accordance with the renewed Madrid principles, which has been offered by themselves, and UN SC resolutions, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should require withdrawal of Armenian troops from occupied Azerbaijani territories: 'Only in this case progress can be achieved in the conflict resolution.'