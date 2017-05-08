Azerbaijani MFA: Nagorno-Karabakh region has always been and will remain inalienable part of Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occupation of Shusha city.

Report was informed in the ministry's press service, the statement says that the armed forces of Armenia occupied an ancient Azerbaijani city Shusha on May 8, 1992. As result of occupation, Shusha city and 30 villages of Shusha region were destroyed, 195 innocent civilians were killed, 165 were wounded and 58 persons still remain missing. More than 24.000 inhabitants of Shusha were subjected to ethnic cleansing.

"The occupation of Shusha was part of Armenia’s systematic policy of occupation and aggression against Azerbaijan. As an outcome of this policy, Armenia by use of force occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan, conducted notorious ethnic cleansing against more than one million Azerbaijanis in the seized lands and committed serious war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Along with being an inalienable part of the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Shusha city, which is under occupation for 25 years has high historical, cultural, moral and symbolic meaning for the people of Azerbaijan. Occupation of Shusha city, which is called “Cradle of Azerbaijani music”, “Conservatory of the Orient” inflicted heavy damage to the cultural, spiritual and moral heritage of Azerbaijani people.

In the framework of Armenia’s deliberate policy of destruction, plundering, desecration and embezzlement of cultural and religious heritage of Azerbaijan in the occupied lands, only in Shusha more than 170 buildings with the status of architectural monument, 160 cultural and historical monuments, mosques, rare manuscripts were destroyed and subjected to the vandalism. “Imarat of Panah khan complex” and library, Khan palace and Karvansaray, Yukhari and Ashagi Govharaga, Saatli Mosques, Mausoleum of Vagif, Natavan’s House and many others are among them.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is under the temporary occupation of Armenia has always been and will remain inalienable part of Azerbaijan."

"In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993), condemning the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and reaffirming respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders. In those resolutions, the Security Council also confirmed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is part of Azerbaijan, and demanded immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Other international organizations have adopted a similar position.

The international community supports and respects in an unequivocal and principled manner the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. It makes clear to Armenia that the current status-quo achieved as a result of occupation will never be accepted. Moreover, it demonstrates that the international community does not and will not accept attempts to change the internationally recognized borders by use of force.

In total disregard of the position of the international community and in flagrant violation of the international law, Armenia still refuses to withdraw its troops from occupied territories of Azerbaijan, changes physical, demographic and cultural characters of the seized lands, prevents the hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani forcibly displaced persons from returning to their homes, and exercising their right of property, tries to further consolidate the status quo of occupation", the ministry states.

"Armenia misuses the noble principle of self- determination to cover up its attempts to annex territories of the neighboring State, Azerbaijan, by use of force. The situation, which Armenia tries to present as a self-determination of the Armenians living in Azerbaijan, has nothing in common with the principle of self-determination contained in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. In fact, the principle of self- determination requires the return of the displaced 80.000 more Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 33.000 inhabitants of Shusha to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where they will live together with the Armenian community in peace, dignity and prosperity within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The Republic of Azerbaijan calls upon the international community to force Armenia to peace and exert serious political-diplomatic pressure on Armenia to fulfilling its obligations under the international law, cease occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories and withdraw its troops from the occupied lands, and engage constructively in the negotiations.

Azerbaijan is the most interested party in the soonest negotiated settlement of the conflict. However, if the negotiations fail to bring as an outcome on withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from our occupied lands, Azerbaijan retains its inherent rights under the UN Charter to ensure the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders", the statement ends.