Azerbaijani MFA makes a statement on activities of foreign reporters in the occupied territories

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a statement on the activities of foreign media representatives in the occupied territories.

Report was told in the MFA's press service, official Yerevan tries to arrange visits of foreign media representatives to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in order to divert attention and deceive the international community regarding its political and legal responsibility for the tension on the frontline due to provocative and instigative actions of Armenian armed force from April 2, as well as artillery shelling and firing Azerbaijani people densely populated along the contact line using other heavy weapons and as a result, death and injury of civilians: 'Realizing interest of foreign media in the tension occurred on the contact line of troops and necessity to carry out their professional activities, we state that following rules should be observed:

- The foreign media representatives, which by respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as norms and principles of international law, intend to carry out journalistic activities in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia, must apply the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in advance. The appeals may be send in the form of accreditation through the website of the ministry.

- Damage caused to Azerbaijani civilian population along the contact line as well as facilities as a result of actions of Armenian armed forces must also be highlighted in order to ensure objectivity and balance, avoid one-sided approach and properly inform the international community

- We recommend foreign media to approach carefully towards misinformation, false and provocative information, fraud scenes and truthfulness of materials spread by Armenian side aimed at deceiving international community'.