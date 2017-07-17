Azerbaijani MFA: "Head" of puppet criminal regime and members of so-called "parliament" fulfill functions of marionette in Karabakh

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/808d1bb45f7b1544826a3a9a5ddd9b2c/b9e64d44-938f-485d-8cfb-e0d2e666679e_292.jpg

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The so-called “elections” to the “parliament” on May 3, 2015 and “referendum on constitutional changes” on February 20, 2017 of the illegal puppet regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia was rejected and not recognized by the international community. Holding of fabricated “presidential election” by illegal “parliament” of puppet regime is ridiculous and is nothing other than self-deception. It is very well known that “head” of puppet criminal regime, as well as members of so-called “parliament” are appointed by the political-military authorities of Armenia and they fulfill the functions of marionette."

The spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev responsed the inquiry of Report on the so-called “presidential election” on July 19 by the illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"The illegal regime established by Armenia in the temporarily occupied territories of Azerbaijan is ultimately nothing other than the product of aggression and occupation and bloody ethnic cleansing. It is under Armenia’s direction and control and survives by virtue of its military, political, financial and other support, as was confirmed by the European Court of Human Rights in its judgment of 16 June 2015 on the case of Chiragov and others v. Armenia.

The illegal and fabricated “presidential election” constitutes a clear violation of the Constitution and relevant laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the norms and principles of international law", H. Hajiyev said.

"It is yet another political provocation of Armenia. As a continuation of Armenia’s military provocations to escalate the situation along the line of contact, it serves to undermine the efforts of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs for resolution of the conflict through substantive negotiations. It once again proves that Armenia is not genuinely interested in political resolution of conflict and by all means tries to maintain the status quo of occupation.

Only possible way to achieve sustainable and durable solution of the conflict is based on withdrawal of armed forces of Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan in an unconditional and complete manner in accordance with the demands of relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, ensuring inalienable rights of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to return to their native lands, restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders and peaceful co-existence of Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan within the borders of Azerbaijan.

Instead of wasting time and misleading its own people and the international community, Armenia must cease its policy of occupation and engage constructively in the conflict settlement process and comply with its international obligations", he added.