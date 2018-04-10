 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani MFA discloses reason of non-inclusion of Yemeni blogger's name in travel-black list

    The appeal of N. Al-Nahdi was considered accordingly
    © Report

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ A Yemeni citizen, blogger Nada Ahmed Ali Al-Nahdi, appealing with a letter asked not to include her name into the list of foreigners illegally traveled to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan Republic”.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). 

    In her letter, N.Al-Nahdi stated her respect for territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as sovereignty and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    The appeal of N. Al-Nahdi was considered accordingly and a decision has been taken not to include her name in the travel-black list of Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi