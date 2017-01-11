Azerbaijani MFA comments on visit of Indonesian reporter to Azerbaijan's occupied territories

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the illegal visit of Indonesian reporter Famegi Putri to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani MFA Hikmat Hajiyev told Report, Azerbaijani Embassy to Jakarta will investigate the issue.

Notably, earlier, some Armenian media spread information on visit of a Tempo reporter Famegi Putri to Armenia and occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as on preparing a report on the visit.