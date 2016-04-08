Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on views of Armenia regarding so-called regime

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the views of Armenian MFA official that so-called regime supports the negotiation process.

Report informs, he stated that the side, which had occupied Azerbaijani territories and used force in contradiction with the principles of international law and the UN Charter, is the Republic of Armenia. Armenian armed forces are illegally located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

H.Hajiyev noted that ceasefire agreement on April 5 has been reached between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as they are parties of the conflict: 'Up to now, the Republic of Armenia participated in the negotiation process as an occupier state and as the side, which bears responsibility, and it will continue in a such way. Both Armenian and Azerbaijani communities available in Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and official Baku has always supported establishment of contacts between the communities'.