Azerbaijani MFA comments on Serzh Sargsyan's speech at PACE

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The main injustice in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, or as Armenian leadership's says "deficit of justice" is primarily the occupation of sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and subjecting more than one million Azerbaijanis to ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories and violation of all their fundamental rights".

Report informs, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmat Hajiyev said commenting on the speech of Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

"However, Armenia undertook obligations on the conflict settlement while accepting as a member of the Council of Europe, it has not yet fulfilled them. It is unacceptable to change recognized borders of other states by force or to attempt obtaining lands.

In his speech at the PACE, Armenian leadership again tried to deceive the international community and distract attention from the rooted political, economic and social problems existing in Armenia.

The Armenian leadership should finally understand that the sooner this conflict is settled, the faster Armenian population will be able to benefit from the regional cooperation opportunities", H. Hajiyev said.