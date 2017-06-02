Azerbaijani MFA comments on hotel reservation at Booking.com in occupied Azerbaijani territories

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has commented on hotel reservation at Booking.com in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, MFA spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev said that the ministry has earlier appealed to the company regarding hotel reservation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan: "Hotel reservation at Booking.com in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is radically contrary to norms and principles of international law, Charter of the World Tourism Organization, and relevant decisions, Global Code of Ethics for Tourism (GCET).

According to the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism of the World Tourism Organization, tourists and travel companies are required to respect laws of the visited country and avoid criminal acts or any other acts which can be considered crime under the laws of the country.

H. Hajiyev said that being contrary to ethics of corporate business, such activity of booking.com negatively affects reputation of the company.

Relevant instruction was given to the Azerbaijani Embassy to the Netherlands, the country where headquarters of the company locates, in order to once again deliver Azerbaijan's discontent to Booking.com company and prevent such illegal activities.