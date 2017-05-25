MFA: Azerbaijan to appeal to Interstate Council on Aviation to prevent another Armenian provocation

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Plan of the Armenian side to conduct allegedly tourist flights at Khojaly airport in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenian armed forces, is a new provocation of Armenia".

Report informs, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev has said.

He stressed that such provocative actions by Armenia, attempted deliberately to be implemented, strictly damage solution of the conflict through negotiations and serve to deliberate aggravation of the situation: "The airspace above the occupied territories of Azerbaijan Republic is a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Khojaly airport has been identified as a property of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a special code of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has banned the flights through the airspace above the occupied territories. Thus, it is impossible to provide security in this part of sovereign airspace of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's stand in this regard is supported by the International Civil Aviation Organization and European Civil Aviation Conference".

The Azerbaijani side will use all international legal means to prevent this provocation of Armenia and appeal to relevant international organizations, particularly to the Civil Aviation Organization, Interstate Council on Aviation and Use of Airspace".