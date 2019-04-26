Azerbaijani hostage held in Armenian captivity undergoes surgery

Azerbaijani hostage Elvin Ibrahimov, who is held in Armenian captivity, was operated on April 24 at the Erebuni medical center in Yerevan, Armenian media informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Ibrahim's medical examination revealed that he needed urgent surgical intervention. During surgery, a foreign object was removed from the patient’s body. He is currently under constant medical supervision. Physicians assess his condition as stable. All actions of the Ministries of Justice and Health of Armenia were carried out in close cooperation with the of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Armenia office, the press service of the Justice Ministry of Armenia stated.

Notably, the Azerbaijani citizen, resident of the village of Yukhary Salakhly, Gazakh region, registered in the mental hospital, II group invalid Elvin Ibrahimov Arif born in March 15, left home and, according to his mother, got lost on the border with the Armenian Noyemberyan region at the border section with Gazakh. As a result of the fire opened by the Armenian military, Ibrahimov was wounded and taken hostage.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmira Suleymanova has appealed to head of the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku Office, Elena Ajmone Sessera regarding Elvin Ibrahimov.