​Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Provocations on the frontline create obstacles to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan remains committed to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and is ready to start working on a comprehensive peace agreement. Report informs, the Acting Head of the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev made this statement to journalists on a press briefing.

He reminded about the meeting of the Presidents in Paris, on which the French President urged to start working on a comprehensive peace agreement.

Hikmet Hajiyev stated that Azerbaijan was ready to begin working on the agreement: "However, such a provocation, as the incident with the helicopter on the contact line on November 12 creates obstacles along the way".

He stressed that the Azerbaijani leadership expressed its concern at the incidents and violations of the ceasefire on the contact line of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Mr. Hajiyev also claimed that international community should adequately react on such incidents. Nevertheless, the inaction of international community disappoints Azerbaijan.

He highlighted that in 2012 Azerbaijan sent an official letter to OSCE MG co-chair countries saying that flying over the occupied territories of Azerbaijan without permission is illegal and will be perceived as a violation of the borders of Azerbaijan.