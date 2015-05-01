Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry warns "observers" going to visit so called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Such actions of some marginal political parties calling themselves as "observers" to the "elections", which Armenia is going to hold in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, will be regarded as a flagrant violation of the laws of the Azerbaijan Republic. The activities of these persons, who have declared themselves "observers" are campaigning consequences of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing of the Azerbaijani people."

Report informs, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev said commenting unlawful "parliamentary elections", which Armenia is going to hold in the occupied Azerbaijani lands and the people who are going to participate in these "elections" as "observers".

He noted that, holding of illegal "parliamentary elections" by the unrecognized regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is a flagrant violation of the Constitution and laws of Azerbaijan, as well as the principles of international norms and law: "On the occasion of these illegitimate 'elections', the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement on 27 February 2015. A legitimate basis for expression of elections in Azerbaijan is only the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws."

H.Hajiyev noted that, Armenia ignores the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on the pretext of the "elections", and aims to harm the negotiation process and an attempt to disguise aggression against Azerbaijan and occupation of its territory.

The statement of the OSCE Minsk Group on April 30, again emphasized that these "elections" are not valid, and they are not recognized.