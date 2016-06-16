 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: To get a visa, Bako Sahakyan gave a false information on his identity

    Despite this, Sahakyan has managed to get a Schengen visa

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the visit of Bako Sahakyan in Brussels.

    Report informs, according to the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmat Hajiyev, Sahakyan’s trip to Brussels impersonating as a representative of the self-proclaimed regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, is essentially a guided tour.

    Travelling with a diplomatic passport of Armenia, Bako Sahakyan in obtaining Schengen visa has provided false information about the identity and permanent residence. Discontent is the fact that in other countries of the Eastern Partnership, such persons are sanctioned in the process of obtaining a Schengen visa. However, despite the provision of forged documents and false information by person such as Bako Sahakyan, they could get a Schengen visa.

    This once again proves that instead of taking steps to change the unacceptable status quo and begin substantive talks to resolve the conflict after the meeting of presidents in Vienna with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group, by such a sabotage actions the Armenian side is trying to re-harm peaceful settlement of the conflict."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi