Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: To get a visa, Bako Sahakyan gave a false information on his identity

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the visit of Bako Sahakyan in Brussels.

Report informs, according to the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmat Hajiyev, Sahakyan’s trip to Brussels impersonating as a representative of the self-proclaimed regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, is essentially a guided tour.

Travelling with a diplomatic passport of Armenia, Bako Sahakyan in obtaining Schengen visa has provided false information about the identity and permanent residence. Discontent is the fact that in other countries of the Eastern Partnership, such persons are sanctioned in the process of obtaining a Schengen visa. However, despite the provision of forged documents and false information by person such as Bako Sahakyan, they could get a Schengen visa.

This once again proves that instead of taking steps to change the unacceptable status quo and begin substantive talks to resolve the conflict after the meeting of presidents in Vienna with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group, by such a sabotage actions the Armenian side is trying to re-harm peaceful settlement of the conflict."