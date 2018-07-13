Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Nikol Pashinyan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/df7c605fc704196b38faa9f873d8e0dc/8e27d185-4910-4b83-a730-5f3c75d0d360_292.jpg

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The Armenian populist prime minister is trying to make groundless claims instead of respecting Declaration of NATO member states at the level of state and government leaders."

Report informs, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech at NATO meeting on Afghanistan.

"NATO member states in Brussels at the level of heads of state and government have repeatedly stated their support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty and that the conflict should be solved on the basis of these principles.

Support and respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan were expressed in document initialed by Azerbaijan and the EU on Priorities of partnership.

Mutual respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders of states is the basic principle of intergovernmental relations, political and international legal obligation and civilian behavior.

Contempt and ignorance of Armenia towards resolutions of the UN Security Council resolutions, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the OSCE, NATO, the Council of Europe and other international organizations in the same form show that there is a serious gap between Armenia and the international community.