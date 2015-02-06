Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Nalbandian

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian leadership should understand that regional peace, security and stability can be established after the withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories according to the requirements of resolutions No. 822, 853, 874 and 884 of the international community and the UN Security Council. Report informs, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev responded to Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian's statement.

"Instead of empty, meaningless and demagogy statements, Armenian leaders should begin negotiations on a peace agreement as soon as possible to follow the persistent challenges and appeals of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, including the leaders of the world countries," H.Hajiyev said.