    Azerbaijani MFA issues statement on removal of so-called regime's 'verified' status on facebook page

    Verified status was removed by Facebook company

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Lies of Armenia and armenian diaspora in U.S. trying to deceive the international community by the various commercial ways were exposed once again'. 

    Report informs, he head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev said. 

    He stated that, according to the MFA's instructions, 'Facebook' company removed the status of "verified" posted on the page of so-called regime's government established in the Azerbaijani territory occupied by Armenia. It was implemented as a result of the measures carried out by the Azerbaijani embassy in US. 

