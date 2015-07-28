Azerbaijani FM comments on the information about race of Russian bikers in Nagorno Karabakh

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed its attitude to the information about the upcoming race of a "Night Wolves" group of Russian bikers to Armenia and the territory of the self-proclaimed "Nagorno Karabakh Republic".

Responding to a request of Report News Agency, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev said that, Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation investigates the issue about the visit of the group to the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia. In this regard, additional information will be given.

"Taking advantage of this opportunity, I would like to remind that, the illegal visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories is a violation of the law "On State Border "and the Migration Code.

Such actions are an example of disrespect for the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons have been subjected to ethnic cleansing as a result of Armenian occupation.

Persons serving a bloody campaign of ethnic cleansing, which, under the pressure of Armenia and the Armenian lobby illegally visiting the occupied Azerbaijani territories should be aware of the political, legal and moral responsibility of this action", the statement says.