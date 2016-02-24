Azerbaijani MFA comments on Abkhazia's transition to visa-free regime with Nagorno-Karabakh separatists

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has commented on information in the media about transition of unrecognized Abkhazia to a visa-free regime with Armenian separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Report informs head of the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said that "Azerbaijan recognizes territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia."

He pointed out that this is reflected in the Tbilisi Declaration, signed at the end of the fifth trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"Separatist regime was established on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Getting a visa for Azerbaijan is regulated by immigration law of Azerbaijan only", H.Hajiyev said, noting that all other actions outside of this legislation are illegal.