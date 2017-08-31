Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Canadian lawmaker will be included in black list

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The illegal trip of Canadian Member of Parliament Tony Clement to the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by the Armenian armed forces is the next political sabotage."

The spokesman of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

He noted that this illegal trip by Tony Clement was organized by the Armenian National Committee of Canada and the Armenian lobby, in exchange for material interest: “This person, who has repeatedly been accused of bribery and corruption, travels to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in exchange for material interest, trying to curb Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and bloody ethnic cleansing policy.

Azerbaijan's concern and dissatisfaction with the issue has been extended to the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the Canadian Parliament.

Their names will be included in the black list.