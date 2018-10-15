 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry blacklists Russians visiting Karabakh on the initiative of Anna Hakobyan

    Deputy Chair of Sate Duma Committee Svetlana Zhurova also included list
    © Report

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ / The names of Russians who illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh at the initiative of Anna Hakobyan are included in the list of undesirable persons of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    Report informs that the list posted on the MFA website includes the First Deputy Chair of the Committee for International Affairs of the State Duma Svetlana Zhurova, Russian writer Lyudmila Ulitskaya, founder of the international charity Fund “Vera” Anna Federmesser.

    Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made a statement regarding the visit of a group of Russians to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan within the framework of the initiative of Armenian Prime Minister's wife  Anna Hakobyan "Women for peace", noting that this initiative is not consistent with the mandate of Russia as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk group.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi