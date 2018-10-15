Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry blacklists Russians visiting Karabakh on the initiative of Anna Hakobyan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dfef89ce7704e81bfb00b52ea6f7fd6b/323b4935-1e35-4512-ba55-e0c3a14e4073_292.jpg

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ / The names of Russians who illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh at the initiative of Anna Hakobyan are included in the list of undesirable persons of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Report informs that the list posted on the MFA website includes the First Deputy Chair of the Committee for International Affairs of the State Duma Svetlana Zhurova, Russian writer Lyudmila Ulitskaya, founder of the international charity Fund “Vera” Anna Federmesser.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made a statement regarding the visit of a group of Russians to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan within the framework of the initiative of Armenian Prime Minister's wife Anna Hakobyan "Women for peace", noting that this initiative is not consistent with the mandate of Russia as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk group.