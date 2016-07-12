Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia not interested in making progress on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ "If we consider Armenia's policy in the past two years, we note that it is not interested in making progress on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Report informs, it was stated by the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev at the event dedicated to the Day of employees of the diplomatic service of Azerbaijan, at the University of ADA.

According to him, launching large-scale military exercises conducted in 2014 in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and attacks carried out on the contact line in April, Armenia has shown that it is not interested in resolving the conflict.

In addition, H. Hajiyev noted that one of the main directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy is implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) projects. According to him, there are some forces that do not want us to implement these projects, however, the West expressed support to the projects.