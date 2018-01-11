 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will leave for France

    Mammadyarov will hold a series of meetings with officials
    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a working visit to France.

    Report informs citing the informed sources, the visit will last from January 16 to 18.

    Mammadyarov will meet with French officials and hold discussions.

    The head of Azerbaijan's foreign policy department will visit the UNESCO headquarters in Paris and hold several meetings there.

