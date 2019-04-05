Azerbaijani Foreign Minister taught Armenian journalist a lesson - VIDEO

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/810b92d7bdc71717123737c96539f2ea/26db0c05-9da0-44c5-9fd4-164dfafa08d1_292.jpg

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov talked to Armenian journalists during his Brussels-Moscow flight, Report informs.

One of the Armenian journalists started asking questions about Nagorno-Karabakh.

“What part of Karabakh do you think is originally Armenian - all that was captured?”, the minister asked her a counter question.

"Karabakh is translated from the Azerbaijani language as a black garden," Mammadyarov pointed out to the Armenian journalist.

The Armenian journalist began to argue that there is constant talk in the Azerbaijani media that the Iravan Khanate was a part of Azerbaijan and "Yerevan is ours."

“Do not be nervous, the most important thing is not to worry. You become very emotional, and this is the worst thing for a journalist," the Azerbaijani minister said.