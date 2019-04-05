Azerbaijani Foreign Minister taught Armenian journalist a lesson - VIDEO

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov talked to Armenian journalists during his Brussels-Moscow flight, Report informs.
One of the Armenian journalists started asking questions about Nagorno-Karabakh.
“What part of Karabakh do you think is originally Armenian - all that was captured?”, the minister asked her a counter question.
"Karabakh is translated from the Azerbaijani language as a black garden," Mammadyarov pointed out to the Armenian journalist.
The Armenian journalist began to argue that there is constant talk in the Azerbaijani media that the Iravan Khanate was a part of Azerbaijan and "Yerevan is ours."
“Do not be nervous, the most important thing is not to worry. You become very emotional, and this is the worst thing for a journalist," the Azerbaijani minister said.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author