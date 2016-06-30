Azerbaijani FM: "Substantive talks launched at meeting of presidents in St. Petersburg"

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents in St.Petersburg have launched the substantive negotiations. If to continue in the same spirit, we can move on."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at today’s press conference in Baku.

"We are talking, but we do not want the negotiations to be held just for the sake of talks", Foreign Minister said.