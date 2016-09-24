Azerbaijani FM: Politics, carried out by Armenia in occupied territories, destabilizes situation

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ No advancement has been achieved in resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since the general political debate within the previous 70-th session of the UN General Assembly. Report informs, it was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, speaking in the debate within the 71st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

E. Mammadyarov noted that "Armenia continues to occupy Azerbaijani territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh region and its seven surrounding districts." The Minister stressed that this is a "flagrant violation" of international law and four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan does not have the ability to use the economic potential of the occupied territories. He also stressed that, almost one million refugees and internally displaced persons in the region are deprived of basic rights and freedoms, in the first place - the right to housing. Foreign Minister said that the policy carried out by Armenia in the occupied territories and, in particular - illegal presence of the Armenian armed forces destabilizes situation and leads to increased tension in the conflict zone.

Speaking about the resurgence of violence in April 2016, Mammadyarov stressed that Armenian military attacks led to civilian casualties, a significant destruction of towns and villages and civilian infrastructure.