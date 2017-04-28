 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister arrives in Moscow

    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia will discuss Karabakh settlement today
    © Report

    Moscow. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov arrived in Moscow to attend the meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. 

    Russian bureau of Report informs, E. Mammadyarov has arrived in the Russian capital yesterday evening.

    Today, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will take place in Moscow. 

    The meeting will be held behind closed doors.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi